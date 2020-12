FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a shooting on Tuesday and they set up a perimeter in the Florida City-Homestead border.

The shooting victim was near the Laura Saunders Elementary School at 505 SW 8th St.

Detectives surrounded a sports utility vehicle after a person was shot on Tuesday. There was a perimeter in the Florida City-Homestead area. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The person injured was in a sports utility vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel also responded and took the victim to a nearby hospital.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.