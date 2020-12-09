Coronavirus vaccine: Carvalho asks DeSantis to prioritize teachers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to make sure teachers and school staff have priority access to the coronavirus vaccine.

In a recent letter to DeSantis, Carvalho wrote that MDCPS’ priority access to the vaccine is critical because it will help expedite “the stabilization of our community and our economy”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration experts will be discussing the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. President Donald Trump’s administration expects the FDA to approve the vaccine this month. The vaccine requires two shots spread over the course of weeks.

Just as the federal government is preparing to distribute it to the states, Dr. Peter Paige, the chief clinical officer at Jackson Health Systems, will be advising MDCPS. Miami-Dade’s new mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, recently appointed Paige as the county’s new chief medical officer.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Donald Trump at White House vaccine summit

DeSantis said Tuesday during President Donald Trump’s administration conference on the coronavirus vaccine that he will first have it distributed to Florida’s long-term care facilities and to hospitals’ workforce. Hospitals in South Florida have yet to announce if the vaccine will be mandatory. First responders and teachers will follow, DeSantis said.

Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the United Teachers of Dade, supports Carvalho’s request to DeSantis asking him to prioritize public school teachers.

“We do believe that is it important since we are in direct contact with children and with the community on a daily basis,” Hernandez-Mats said.

TESTING FOR TEACHERS

Carvalho also requested that public schools have more access to PCR testing, which is more reliable than rapid antigen testing. MDCPS is offering free PCR testing for teachers and their families on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at these three sites:

Maintenance Service Center I at 12525 NW 28 Ave., Miami, 33167

Stores & Mail Distribution at 7001 SW 4 St., Miami, 33144

Transportation Administration at 15401 SW 117 Ave., Miami, 33177

