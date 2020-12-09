See how many new coronavirus cases have been reported at each Florida school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida’s health department has now verified COVID-19 cases among students or faculty at 1,217 primary and secondary schools across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties since early September.

The total is up from 1,161 schools a week earlier.

The Florida Department of Health posts a weekly report on coronavirus cases at schools across the state dating back to Sept. 6. The latest report — released Wednesday and included at the bottom of this page — shows cases confirmed through Dec. 5.

The report does not specify whether the infected students and faculty have been participating in in-person learning.

Miami-Dade has 575 schools listed with cases dating back to early September, up from 548 in the report last week.

Broward has 370 schools with cases, up from 348 last week.

Palm Beach County has 257 schools on the list, up from 250 a week ago.

Monroe has 15 schools listed, same as last week.

Doral International Math & Science Academy had 16 new cases verified last week, including 14 students, the data shows. Downtown Doral Charter Elementary school had 13 new cases (12 students).

Also in Miami-Dade, Lubavitch Educational Center had 11 more cases confirmed by the state (11 students), bringing its total since early September to 57 cases (51 students).

In Broward, Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston had seven new cases verified last week — six students and a staff member — according to the report.

In Monroe, seven more cases at Key West High School were confirmed last week, bringing that school’s total to 29 cases (including 24 students) since this tracking began.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools maintains its own separate dashboard showing cases among students and employees attending in-person learning.

When first released, the health department’s weekly reports on COVID-19 in schools were been criticized by some as incomplete, as they only include cases verified by the state, not all that have been reported locally. Local educators have said that parents are notified of cases at their children’s schools before cases are certified by the state.

View and download the state’s latest report on COVID-19 in schools below:

