FDA authorizes Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine

MIAMI – The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to the United State’s first coronavirus vaccine on Friday night.

FDA chief Stephen Hahn granted an emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine that Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech produced.

After an FDA panel of experts endorsed the vaccine as safe and effective on Thursday, Trump wrote on Twitter that the FDA is a “slow turtle.”

The FDA’s statement:

Following yesterday’s positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization. The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.

