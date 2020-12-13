Family of 9 escapes early morning fire in Northwest Miami Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A family of 9 is staying with relatives after an overnight house fire in Northwest Miami Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported that crews responded Saturday at 2 a.m. to a first-alarm house fire near Northwest 29th Avenue and Northwest 29th Street.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from two different sides of the house.

According to MDFR, firefighters made sure everyone was out of the house and, in the process of searching, found 2 cats. Due to heavy smoke inhalation, both cats received care and were given oxygen, but only one survived, according to fire rescue.

On a GoFundMe page set up for the Hernandez family, Sugey Arias said her sister, her husband and 7 children were able to get out of the house safely.

A room where a fire completely destroyed a house on Northwest 29th Street. (WPLG)

Although it was not confirmed by Fire Rescue, the family said it was an electrical fire that started in one of the childrens’ rooms and quickly spread through the house. The two boys who shared the bedroom, ages 7 and 9, were able to notify their mother about the fire, according to Arias.

Arias said the family, her sister, husband, and 7 children lost everything in the blaze, including prescription eyeglasses, clothes, shoes, computers, and Christmas gifts.