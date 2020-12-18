Cold front lowers South Florida temperatures to 50s

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – If there is ever a time in South Florida to wear that ugly red and green Christmas sweater, it is on Friday.

A cold front was set to lower temperatures down to the 50s in South Florida.

Areas of Broward County had a forecast low of 54 degrees. In Miami-Dade County, there were areas with a forecast low of 55 degrees. The low and mid-60s are for the Florida Keys.

Let’s stay grateful. Tornados left damage in Tampa Bay area and the Northeast is dealing with the first large snowstorm of the season, which has caused car crashes in New York, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

CHRISTMAS