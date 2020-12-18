Kayaker from California missing in Key West, sheriff’s office says

KEY WEST, Fla. – A 38-year-old man, who went out for a solo kayak trip Thursday night, has not been seen since, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were notified at 9:16 a.m. Friday by his girlfriend, who said that he had not returned to Stock Island Yacht Club & Marina.

Licheng Fang of Santa Clara County, California, was last seen between 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday near the Yacht Club.

The Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crews and U.S. Coast Guard boats launched Friday morning. As of Friday evening, he still had not been heard from, according to deputies.

Fang, 38, was last seen on a 12-foot, blue/white, double-seated Perception Tribe kayak, according to deputies. He was wearing a white shirt and gray shorts. Fang is 5-foot, 8-inches tall and of medium build.

Fang does not have his cell phone with him, according to deputies.

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking boaters, especially, to keep an eye out for Fang and report any information.

Call 911 or contact the Coast Guard on VHF Channel 16.