Miami police investigating shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE – Miami police are on the scene of a shooting of a 25-year-old man. According to reports from the scene, the man was shot in the leg and transported Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday.

From Sky10, dozens of police could be seen in the 600 block of Northwest 10th Street, west of I-95 and north of the Miami River, at the scene of the shooting.

Officers were also surrounding a box truck, which appeared to have hit a fence, but it’s not clear if that truck was involved in the shooting incident.

