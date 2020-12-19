Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations force Miami officers to enforce curfew, mayor says

WYNWOOD, Fla. – Miami Police Department officers were enforcing Miami-Dade County’s curfew from midnight Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday in an effort to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the measure is necessary as South Florida deals with rising COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there will be two exceptions, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, when the curfew will begin at 1 a.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The FDA approved the Moderna-National Institutes of Health vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday. DeSantis is prioritizing hospitals’ workforce and long-term care facilities.

Vice President Mike Pence was inoculated against COVID-19 on Friday in an effort to show that he believes in the safety of Pfizer’s vaccine. He asked the American public to continue to follow the safety guidelines.

“With cases rising across the country, hospitalizations rising across the country, we have a ways to go,” Pence said.

