Parents of Parkland victim bake bullet-hole cookies for the NRA

PARKLAND, Fla. – Manuel and Patricia Oliver are baking holiday cookies for the National Rifle Association, but the gesture is anything but joyous.

The parents of Joaquin Oliver, a teenager killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, say they are baking 1,700 cookies “in the shape of a small person that is filled with holes” — meant to represent the 1,700 children killed by gun violence each year.

They say it is in response to a tweet from the NRA that showed a Santa Claus reading a Christmas list that contained the word “ammo” over and over.

Patricia Oliver plans to deliver the cookies to the NRA office outside of Washington on Tuesday.

The Olivers started a nonprofit called Change The Ref after their son was among 17 victims killed in the Parkland school shooting, with the mission of ending gun violence and promoting gun reform.

Ahead of the November election, they created an artificial intelligence version of their late son to urge votes for candidates who promised measures to control gun violence.