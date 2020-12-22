South Florida in giving spirit as food distributions and gift giveaways take place across Miami-Dade and Broward

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The season of giving is in full swing in South Florida and the need could not be greater this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple distributions from Broward County to Miami-Dade have drawn thousands of people who are looking for relief in any way.

Broward Sheriff deputies gave bicycles and toys to 75 pre-selected children at a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart, just one of several events showing people in the giving spirit this holiday season.

Of those 75 children, 30 are getting the special chance of shopping with a deputy, firefighter or city official.

In Fort Lauderdale, Santa Claus was spotted soaking in the sun along A1A on Fort Lauderdale Beach. He and Mrs. Clause were escorted by police as they drove throughout the city, making stops at four homes for families that otherwise wouldn’t get a chance to enjoy Christmas this year.

“It is amazing,” said gift recipient Suzy Montero. “It is such a beautiful gift, thank you.”

In Miami Dade County, a line that went on for blocks wrapped around a Miami Publix supermarket. The people were waiting to get their hands on a $250 dollar gift card provided by the City of Miami through the Cares Act.

Further south, a special Christmas food distribution with a special guest.

First Daughter and Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump loaded up cars with fresh produce at Tuesday’s food distribution outside King Jesus Church in Southwest Miami-Dade. Hundreds of cars lined up for hours to be one of the 1000 families receiving the boxes from Seed to Table and Farm Share.

Mrs. Trump wrapped up that event with a phone call from President Donald Trump, where he could be heard wishing people a Merry Christmas.