South Florida teacher punished for comments on immigrants

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A former South Florida middle school teacher is banned from teaching in the state until at least next summer after being accused of making disparaging and anti-immigrant comments to students.

The Education Practices Commission suspended the license of 54-year-old Susan Oyer last week for remarks she made to students at Boca Raton Middle School.

She’s accused of telling students she was going to “call immigration on you.”

If she wants to teach again, she’ll have to pay a $1,000 fine and complete a course on classroom management.

Palm Beach school district officials began investigating last year after parents and students complained about Oyer’s comments.