The FBI says this man robbed a bank in Coral Springs on Thursday.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a man who they say robbed a bank Thursday morning in Coral Springs.

Investigators released surveillance photos of a man who went into a Chase Bank branch at 10585 Wiles Road around 11:30 a.m. and demanded money from an employee.

There were no injuries, and the FBI is not releasing the amount of money that was taken.

They say the man is armed and dangerous and ask anyone with information to call the Miami Office of the FBI at 754-703-2000.