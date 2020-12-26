Officer shoots at man with knife after dispute with mother allegedly turned violent

MIAMI, Fla. – A man is in police custody after a dispute with his mother allegedly turned violent.

According to Miami Police, the 23-year-old man and his 58-year-old mother were fighting at a home at Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest 56th Street on Friday when a family member called police.

When officers arrived, they said, they found him walking down the street with a knife.

He refused commands to put down the knife and then lunged at officers, according to police.

One of the officers opened fire once, but did not hit the man. Police said there were no injuries.