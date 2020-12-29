73ºF

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps distribute gift bags to Overtown residents in need

Liane Morejon, Reporter

OVERTOWN, Fla. – Christmas may be over, but the spirit of giving is still going strong.

Media mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was in Overtown on Tuesday to spread some joy for families in need.

The founder of BBE was wearing PPE as he exited a black Escalade SUV. County commissioner Keon Hardemon helped Diddy navigate the crowd.

All this for a giveaway at House of Wings on NW 3rd Avenue and 10th Street.

The event format not lending itself to social distancing as a line formed for blocks down the street. Some waited for hours, a sign of need only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients received gift bags and gift cards, a way to spread love, say organizers, during a hard time.

