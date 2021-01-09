Sudden blast appears to cause early morning fire that hospitalized 2 people with burns

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Two people are hospitalized after suffering burns from an early morning housefire Saturday.

Authorities said they were inside the home when it caught fire. The call came in at 5:47 a.m., according to Miami Dade Fire Rescue.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they heard a loud blast coming from an efficiency behind a home just off Northwest 36th Avenue on Northwest 33rd Court.

The force of the blast was so great it blew part of the efficiency’s roof onto a home next door.

Surveillance video captured the explosion.

“I mean it rattled this place,” said neighbor Sylvester Williams. “The whole neighborhood was shaking like a bomb.”

Neighbor said he heard explosion before seeing flames at house in NW Miami-Dade

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to neighboring homes.

“Units arrived to find heavy fire from the outside of the building encroaching on interior. They made a fire attack and ended up finding a couple of victims,” Ryan Rothenberg of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The conditions of the two people are unknown at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.