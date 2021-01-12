Miramar to hold Martin Luther King parade caravan Monday

Organizers are making different plans for this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – As cities continue to figure out how they can mark significant events in the era of COVID-19, Miramar has planned a parade caravan Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The caravan is planned to depart from the city’s Multi-Service Complex (6700 Miramar Parkway) at 10 a.m. and also end there.

Along the way, the vehicles will circle Sherman Circle a few times, organizers say.

The city says residents will be asked to observe the social distancing guidelines specified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to wear masks while watching or participating in the parade.

A map of the route can be seen on the flyer below:

Flyer and map for Miramar's Martin Luther King Jr. parade caravan to be held Jan. 18. (Courtesy of City of Miramar)

Organizers say a limited number of residents can take part in the parade, and to call 954-602-3178 to register or get more information.

Many celebrations over the past year have been forced to operate a little differently.

Down in Miami, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Liberty City, which has been going on for 44 years, actually took place quietly last week to avoid large crowds. But it was recorded and you will be able to watch portions of it on Local10.com on Monday.