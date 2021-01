CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a three-year-old child’s drowning on Friday in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department paramedics responded to a home along Northwest 127th Avenue near Northwest Seventh Court.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Moser said paramedics found family members performing CPR on the child, and they worked to revive the child as they headed to Broward Health Coral Springs.

Doctors at Broward Health pronounced the child dead, Moser said.