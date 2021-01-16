Fire displaces 9 people in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood

MIAMI – Dark smoke billowed into the air on Friday, as fierce flames roared through the windows of a second-story apartment in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood.

A woman who lives in the apartment at Northwest 43rd Avenue and Ninth Street told firefighters the flames were coming from the water heater closet. She called 911.

“This fire was very very intense,” Lt. Pete Sanchez said. “The flames were very strong.”

Firefighters rescued a boy who was trapped on the second floor. The fire damaged four units in the building and displaced nine people. Aside from the boy, who was treated at the scene, no one else was injured.

“There is some smoke damage and water damage,” Sanchez said. “It’s that minor and that will be able to be repaired.”