Surveillance video captures Parkland man slap security guard in the head

PARKLAND, Fla. – A Parkland man is facing charges after being caught on camera slapping a security guard.

In the video, you can hear the guard’s head hit the glass door of the security guardhouse.

Police said the man who struck him was 46-year-old Joaquin Fagundo.

Mugshot for 46-year-old Joaquin Fagundo. (WPLG)

In the video, first reported by Parkland Talk, it captures the exchange that took place earlier this month.

The incident started when Fagundo tried to get into his own community and handed over his ID to the guard.

Fagundo then appears to get upset because the guard was taking too long, demanding his ID back. That’s when things escalated.

Police arrested Fagundo on a burglary with assault charge. He has since bonded out of jail.