New drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site to open at Marlins Park

MIAMI – Marlins Park in Miami’s Little Havana will be the temporary home of both a coronavirus testing site and a COVID-19 vaccine site starting on Wednesday morning.
The drive-thru sites are appointment only. The vaccines are only available to those who are age 65 and older from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to the Florida Department of Health’s most recent COVID-19 vaccine report on Miami-Dade County, 108,802 people have only received the first dose and 16,033 have completed the series.
For more information or for an appointment, call 1-888-499-0840.
Related links
- COVID-19 vaccination sites: Broward County | Miami-Dade County