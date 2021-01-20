New drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site to open at Marlins Park

Healthcare worker Dante Hills, left, passes paperwork to a woman in a vehicle at a COVID-19 testing site outside of Marlins Park, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Miami. The Marlins home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Marlins Park in Miami’s Little Havana will be the temporary home of both a coronavirus testing site and a COVID-19 vaccine site starting on Wednesday morning.

The drive-thru sites are appointment only. The vaccines are only available to those who are age 65 and older from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s most recent COVID-19 vaccine report on Miami-Dade County, 108,802 people have only received the first dose and 16,033 have completed the series.

For more information or for an appointment, call 1-888-499-0840.

