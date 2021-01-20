Security across Washington D.C. reaches new heights as Inauguration Day runs safely and smoothly

WASHINGTON D.C. – A massive security presence took over parts of Washington D.C. this week as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.

The threat of political violence was replaced with a feeling of overwhelming protection.

Among the visitors from out of town were a mother of five from Atlanta and a lone flagbearer from Philadelphia, who walked around where he could amid the layers of security.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Rapid Deployment Force that traveled to the Nation’s Capital to assist with the day’s events were on patrol before dawn, posted along the Inauguration parade route.

There was no crowd for them to control, though.

The core of the capitol city had 10 miles of concrete barricades and 25 miles of fencing installed, guarded by 40,000 National Guardsmen, Federal Agents and local police.

Protests that had been planned for Inauguration Day were cancelled after the events of Jan. 6 when rioters stormed the Capitol Building.