Florida will limit coronavirus vaccines to residents

MIAMI – After drawing many complaints that its system was set up for COVID-19 vaccine “tourists” the state of Florida will now require people to prove state residency to get the coveted shots.

State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees signed a public health advisory to that effect Thursday.

The advisory says that all vaccine providers in Florida must ensure recipients of the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are either residents or people in Florida “for the purpose of providing health care services involving direct contact with patients.”

Vaccine shortages have led to struggles for senior citizens to secure appointments and have caused at least two hospital systems to cancel appointments because of dwindling supply.

The state at this point is only vaccinating residents age 65 and older, plus frontline healthcare workers and residents and employees at long-term care facilities.

Gov. Ron DeSantis had previously downplayed the notion that people were traveling great distances to the Sunshine State and using vaccine supply that could have otherwise gone to residents.

To see the full public health advisory regarding the proof of residency, click here.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.