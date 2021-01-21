Mount Sinai cancels 1st-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to ‘uncertainty of supply’

After administering over 12,000 vaccinations to health care professionals, first responders and residents of Miami-Dade County, Mount Sinai is not taking any new appointments.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – After administering 12,000 doses to the community, Mount Sinai Medical Center is saying that the uncertainty of the supply of COVID-19 vaccine is causing them to cancel first-dose appointments.

Anyone who was scheduled for a first-dose appointment after Friday, Jan. 22, will have to find another option to get a COVID-19 vaccine and no new appointments will be offered, according to the Miami Beach medical center. The medical center is not rescheduling the canceled appointments.

They are suggesting to those who have had their appointments canceled to find other sources including local public health, pharmacy and government-run options. The medical center said they will be contacting those who had appointments canceled to alert them of these other options, however, it will not be scheduling appointments for anyone.

Those already scheduled for a second-dose appointment will still receive their vaccination, according to the hospital.

In a statement, Mount Sinai said it was the first hospital in South Florida to offer access to Miami-Dade residents age 75 and up.

To date, the medical center has administered over 12,000 vaccinations to health care professionals, first responders and residents of Miami-Dade County who are 65 years of age or older.

