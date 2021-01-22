Miami-Dade mayor orders vaccine progress reports from hospitals and cities

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an emergency order Friday which she says gives the county greater oversight over vaccinations.

Hospital systems and municipalities within the county are now being required to publish daily progress, including the number of vaccines received and administered.

Also, hospitals are instructed not to provide appointments unless they have enough vaccines.

Those measures come as local leaders try to speed up the vaccination of seniors 65 and older.

Meanwhile, Jackson Health has partnered with more than 50 churches, synagogues and mosques in an attempt to reach as many senior citizens in underserved communities as possible for vaccines.

Jackson launched that initiative last week and thinks that just today they’ll be able to give more than 2,000 people shots.

