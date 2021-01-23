Family asks public for help finding driver of black Honda Accord in fatal hit-and-run crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Nancy Vazquez survived cancer. The 59-year-old single mother didn’t survive getting run over by a black Honda Accord in Broward County.

The driver didn’t stop to help her, and about a week after her death, detectives are still searching for a suspect and a 2013-2015 four-door Honda Accord with frontal damage.

“She was so resilient and it’s truly such a shame to see such a beautiful soul taken away from our family,” Anna Cotto, Vazquez’s daughter, said through tears.

Surveillance video shows Vazquez was crossing the street on Jan. 14 near the intersection of Andrews Avenue and 39th Street in Oakland Park when the driver struck her and fled.

“Not only did you kill an innocent person, you killed a mother, you killed a sister and a friend,” Cotto said.

Detectives are searching for a black four-door Honda Accord with frontal damage that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Broward County. (BSO)

Detectives said the vehicle has damage to the passenger side fog light cover. The impact sent car parts flying that are now evidence in the case.

Detectives and relatives are asking anyone with information about the driver who was involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

