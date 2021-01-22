Detectives search for white Kia Sorrento after hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach

SOUTH BEACH, Fla. – Officers are searching for a white 2020 Kia Sorrento with Florida tag KCM D06 that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday evening in Miami Beach.
Detectives said the driver ran over a pedestrian that was crossing Fifth Street at Michigan Avenue and sped away — leaving South Beach westbound on the MacArthur Causeway.
The victim was in critical condition. Officers said the victim did not have the right of way, but the driver’s decision to leave the scene will result in serious charges.