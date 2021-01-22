Detectives search for white Kia Sorrento after hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach

Detectives were searching for a 2020 Kia Sorrento like this one on Thursday evening after a hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach.

SOUTH BEACH, Fla. – Officers are searching for a white 2020 Kia Sorrento with Florida tag KCM D06 that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday evening in Miami Beach.

Detectives said the driver ran over a pedestrian that was crossing Fifth Street at Michigan Avenue and sped away — leaving South Beach westbound on the MacArthur Causeway.

﻿The victim was in critical condition. Officers said the victim did not have the right of way, but the driver’s decision to leave the scene will result in serious charges.