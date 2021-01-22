Doorbell camera captures horrifying home invasion in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman and her husband were terrorized by two men who ambushed them in front of their Hialeah home.

She said she thought she was going to die late Saturday night when the couple had just pulled up into their driveway after a night out.

Two armed men approached them as they opened the door to go into their house.

“Don’t move,” said one of the attackers in Spanish.

The couple tried to fight back against the men, but were slammed to the ground and pistol whipped repeatedly. One of the intruders went inside the home, while the other kept his weapon pointed at the woman in the driveway.

Mikael Diaz, left, and Yacel Ramos, were arrested after a robbery and home invasion in Hialeah. (WPLG)

In the video, he appeared to pull the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire. The woman, fiercely charged towards her attacker, throwing punches and taking him down.

The violent robbers eventually left the scene with a gold chain and a bracelet, valued at over $18,000.

Hialeah police said they were able to identity Maikel Diaz from a previous criminal investigation. Another tip led them to Yacel Ramos. Both are now under arrest.

But police are still looking for the driver of the getaway vehicle, a four-door sedan, which the video captured of the vehicle parked across the street.

