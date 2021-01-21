Search for 6-year-old girl’s killer continues in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Community activists and Miami police officers handed out flyers on Thursday in an effort to get the public’s help with finding six-year-old Chassidy Saunders’ killer.

Some went door to door in the area near to where the girl was killed during a birthday party on Saturday. Others passed out flyers to drivers at Northwest 54th Street near Sixth Place.

“We’re out here to get justice. We have a little girl that’s six years old that just got killed by a monster,” Crystal Foster said. “When you take a little kid’s life that hasn’t had a chance to live, that’s a problem in our community.”

The shooting also left two other adults injured, including an employee of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. Witnesses told police officers the gunman fled in a black vehicle. No arrests have been made.

“This cannot be the new normal. We have to stop normalizing violence,” Christina Neptune said.

Activists and detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

