Superhero Bridger Walker visits Miami for adventure in ‘big boat’

MIAMI – A seven-year-old superhero is in Miami with his family this week.

Ralph Navarro, of Florida Yachts International, heard about the brave Bridger Walker from his daughter. He was so moved that he decided to extend him and his family an all-expenses-paid invitation to Miami.

“At first, I didn’t know what a yacht was, but then my grandpa told me it was a big boat,” Bridger said.

Bridger was six years old when he made international headlines last year after shielding his four-year-old sister Brielle from a German Shepherd’s attack.

“If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” Bridger said while in the hospital where he required 90 stitches on the left side of his face, according to his father, Robert Walker.

Bridger Walker stands with his sister Brielle after the attack on July 9 in Wisconsin. (Courtesy of the Walker family)

“We could have easily lost both of our kids that day,” Walker said on Tuesday in Miami.

Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman were among the many celebrities who took notice of Bridger’s courage.

Dermatologists from New York to Utah were helping to treat his scar with special lasers. And Bridger’s bravery on July 9 in Wisconsin continues to inspire people around the world.

Robert Walker said his family is still overcome with gratitude toward people like Navarro, who was determined to share his love of the yachting world with Bridger.

The Walker family arrived on Monday and on Tuesday Navarro awarded Bridger with “a true FYI Yachts celebration” on a Sunseeker 80 Sport Yacht out of the Prime Marina Miami in Coconut Grove.

“We kept talking about how surreal the whole experience is,” the proud father said. “Just being a couple from Cheyenne, Wyoming, we don’t have anything remotely close to anything like this.”