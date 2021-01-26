Truck pulled from El Portal canal possibly connected to missing elderly man from Miami Shores

EL PORTAL, Fla. – A pickup truck was pulled from a canal in El Portal late Tuesday afternoon.

Police are trying to determine if it is connected to a missing persons case.

The canal is just off of 87th Street and 5th Avenue.

The yellow Ford pickup truck matched a description of the truck police said was being driven by a missing elderly man from Miami Shores the last time he was seen.

Sources tell Local 10 News that a body was found inside the pickup truck.

Police has yet to confirm the body’s identity.

The missing man is 82-year-old Mernier Sainvil.

His family told Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa that he was last seen on Friday in his yellow truck.

They said he is currently receiving dialysis and missed his last treatment.