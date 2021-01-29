Detectives need help finding 2 ‘endangered’ girls who vanished from south Miami-Dade homes

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives were asking the public for help on Thursday with finding two “endangered” girls, ages 12 and 13, who vanished from their homes in Miami-Dade County.

Jazmine Brown, 12, was last seen on Monday in Miami-Dade’s Goulds neighborhood. She was wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black bike shorts, and pink and yellow sandals. She is 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

Markevia Wright, 13, was last seen on Monday near the Homestead Base. She was wearing a black jacket and white sandals. She is 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the girls’ whereabouts to call Detective R. Palmer at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News’ Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.