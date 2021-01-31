Police investigating as truck reportedly pulls into 7-Eleven parking lot with 3 people shot inside

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A pick-up truck riddled with bullets sat in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven near Northwest 95th Street and 17th Avenue on Saturday night. Employees inside the store told Local 10 News that they didn’t hear gunshots. Police are working to piece together what happened — the truck may have pulled in to the gas station with the victims inside already shot.

Investigators with Miami-Dade Police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday. Officers arriving to the gas station at 9455 NW 17th Avenue found one man shot and a 7-year-old injured in the gunfire.

Local 10 News was at Jackson Memorial Hospital when one of the victims arrived by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to be treated for his injuries. Police said the other injured man drove himself to the hospital.

A 7-year-old, who was grazed by a bullet, was released after being treated at the scene, according to police.

Crime scene tape surrounded the back area of the gas station as investigators worked to gather evidence from inside the vehicle with hopes it would lead them to find the person responsible for who shot 2 men and and a young child.

Investigators said they don’t have much of a description of the shooter and need the public’s help to get information.

Call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.