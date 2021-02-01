Detectives identify 32-year-old suspect in South Beach shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives identified a suspect in the Sunday night shooting that left three injured in South Beach as Keshawn McLean. They consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Detectives believe McLean, 32, of New York, is one of the men involved in the shootout on Washington Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets.

Detectives were also searching for a dark sports utility vehicle, possibly a Jaguar, with tinted windows.

“I think we have to change the narrative that is out there that is coming from people all over the country that here anything you come down here for goes — not anymore,” Chief Richard M. Clements said.

Witnesses said they heard an argument before panic ensued. A witness’ video shows a man firing a long gun. Customers at The Licking South Beach, a small soul food restaurant, saw a man injured on the floor outside. He was at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the shooting in the highly-trafficked street has outraged the community.

Ad

“We’re going to substantially increase the police force going forward. I think within 24 hours to 48 hours, we are going to have dozens of more police officers enforcing every ordinance we have,” Gelber said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about McLean or the black SUV to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Crime scene