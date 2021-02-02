Feds release report on investigation of FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal investigators determined the probable cause of the Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapse in 2018 was related to a contractor’s calculation errors, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released on Tuesday.

The Louis Berger Group peer review failed to detect the load and capacity calculation errors by Tallahassee-based FIGG Bridge Engineers, according to the NTSB report.

The calculation errors are related to the designs of the connection to the bridge deck and the main span truss, an assembly of elements that create a rigid structure, according to the report.

Investigators also reported FIGG failed to identify the significance of the structural cracking observed before the collapse and to obtain an independent peer review of the remedial plan to address the cracking.

Investigators said the Florida Department of Transportation should have ceased the bridgework when the structure cracking reached unacceptable levels.

Investigators believe the parties involved in the construction of the bridge should have closed Southwest EighthStreet to protect public safety.

The bridge collapse killed six people including FIU student Alexa Duran, 18, Brandon Brownfield, 39, a father of three, Alberto Arias, 53, Oswaldo Gonzalez, 57, and Rolando Fraga, 60.