Gimenez, Salazar vote to punish congresswoman peddling conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., goes back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON – House members voted 230-199 on Thursday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her two committee assignments.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar and Rep. Carlos Gimenez were among the 11 Republicans who voted to push the Georgia congresswoman out of the budget committee and the education and labor committee.

“When she goes after students, victims, and survivors of senseless gun violence, as in the case of the Parkland High School shooting, she loses all credibility, as someone assigned to crafting policies in protection of our children from violence,” Gimenez said in a statement released after the vote.

Before the vote, Greene wore a “Free Speech” face mask, as she said she regretted the “words of the past.” She did not apologize for suggesting school shootings, including the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, were a hoax.

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

House impeachment managers sent a letter to former President Donald Trump asking him to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial, which starts Feb. 9.

BIDEN ON DIPLOMACY

President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy, at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden visited the U.S. State Department. He said the days of “rolling over” in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggressions are over. Biden also said he will not withdraw troops stationed in Germany, he will welcome more refugees and protect LGBTQ around the world.

