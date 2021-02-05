Investigation continues into brazen gunman who ambushed trooper in Northeast Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – There still has been no identity or information released about the brazen gunman who walked up to a marked Florida Highway Patrol car that was parked and began shooting with an officer inside.

“He shot the cop!,” you can hear witnesses saying in cellphone video right after the shooting.

But 24 hours after the ambush at a busy intersection in Northeast Miami-Dade, the investigation continues but no word from authorities.

Cellphone video taken at the scene by a witness shows the man on the ground, who witnesses said that in a matter of minutes, stopped his car and began shooting.

“We just heard some gunshots,” witness Matthew Cooper said.

Witnesses said the man stepped out of his car, walked up to the trooper’s vehicle and opened fire.

In a matter of seconds, the trooper was able to shoot the suspect and stop the threat, Major Christopher Dellapietra of FHP said.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and West Dixie Highway.

Another witness told Local 10 that there was a group doing COVID-19 testing just feet away and then they heard gunfire.

Four to five bullet holes were in the front window of the FHP car. It is remarkable to learn that the trooper was not injured. New cellphone video documents the swift law enforcement response.

More video appears to show the trooper taking away the subject’s gun and placing it on the back of his patrol car.

Sky 10 was over the scene as the gunman was transported to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center.

Investigators have yet to release his name or condition, or what charges he’ll face after such a violent and frightening daytime attack.