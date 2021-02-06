Collision causes van to slam into bedroom wall of house in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – An overnight collision caused a scare for a man sleeping when a van crashed into his home.

On Saturday morning, the cleanup was underway of mangled metal and bits of debris scattered everywhere. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on the corner of Northwest 10th Avenue and 143rd Street.

While police have yet to say how the crash happened, the person who identified himself as the van’s driver told Local 10 that he was on his way into work when another car hit him.

Local 10 cameras captured a second vehicle with severe front-end damage sitting in the street nearby.

It is not known if that car’s driver was injured.

Crews spent hours working to get the van removed after it was wedged inside the outer wall of the home’s bedroom.

The man who was inside the home did not want to speak on camera, but told Local 10 News he feels OK, but he is a bit shaken up.

The investigation into what caused the collision continues.