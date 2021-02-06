WATCH: Bodycam video captures arrest after driver crashes van into Key West hotel pool area

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – New bodycam video shows the mess left behind after a driver crashed into a hotel pool area in Key West following a pursuit. Police with a K9 unit can also be heard warning the driver, who had jumped out of the van and was hiding in bushes, not to move. “Put your hands up. Don’t move, you’ll get bit by a K9,” the deputy can be heard shouting at the suspect.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the incident began at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday when a deputy spotted a vehicle driving 86 mph in a 35 mph Key Deer Zone near Mile Marker 30.

The suspect, later identified as Asiel Diaz Valladares, 31, led deputies on an on-again-off-again pursuit that spanned 29 miles from Big Pine Key to Key West.

The chase ended when Diaz Valladares smashed his van through the Hilton Garden Inn Key West’s fence, crashed over trees and other vegetation and ran over the hotel’s Jacuzzi before smashing into a pavilion. There were no hotel guests in the area at the time, according to the report.

A van driver kept going south on U.S. 1 at 80 mph before he finally crashed into a hotel pool area in Key West. (Monroe County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)

After he was taken into custody, he was transported to Lower Keys Medical Center and was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center. His condition is not known.

The van, which had a bed, clothes and toiletries inside, was totaled, police said.