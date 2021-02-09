Rescuers find 3 stranded in uninhabited island, Coast Guard says

Anguilla Cay is the uninhabited island in the Bahamas where rescuers found three people who were stranded there for 33 days.

MIAMI – Rescuers found three people stranded in an uninhabited Bahamian island after they had vanished for weeks according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The three were not seriously injured, but they were hospitalized on Tuesday after a rescue crew found them in the Anguilla Cay, an island off the southeast end of Cay Sal Bank, between Key West and Cuba.

Before the rescue, a U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew departed from Opa-Locka to fly over the area and drop off water, food, and a radio.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force had reported three people vanished after leaving Nassau’s Potters Cay Dock on Jan. 31st to go on a fishing trip on a 12-foot boat, the Bahamas Tribune reported.

#BreakingNews @USCG is assisting 3 people who have reportedly been stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas for 33 days. An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew has dropped a radio, food and water. More to follow.#D7 #Ready #Relevant #Responsive #searchandrescue #USCG pic.twitter.com/D263ptTarz — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 9, 2021

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.