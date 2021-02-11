Parkland parents print ‘shame cards’ ahead of shooting date

PARKLAND, Fla. – The goal is to get a reaction, followed by action.

Just days before they mark three years since the worst day of their lives, Manuel and Patricia Oliver are honoring their late son Joaquin by making a statement.

They’ve created postcards from cities across the country that have been impacted by mass shootings, as Parkland was on Feb. 14, 2018.

“Communities cannot forget what happened and just pretend that it never happened before,” Manuel Oliver said. “The worst part of all this is, is that there are more than the cities we have been able to cover.”

Called “shame cards” the art depicted on each card is meant to shame those locations for allowing the violence to happen.

“Congress members will receive these postcards,” Manuel Oliver said. “I don’t understand why there is no ban of assault weapons.”

His wife Patricia adds: “This is something that we all carry with us every single way.”

For more information on the initiative, and to see the postcards, go to shamecards.org.

It's just the latest in a number of ways the Olivers have kept the conversation going about gun control since their son's death.

