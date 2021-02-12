Moment of silence, other events mark 3 years since Parkland tragedy this weekend

PARKLAND, Fla. – Sunday marks three years since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Moments of silence were held at several schools Friday to remember the 17 people killed on Feb. 14, 2018.

Other vigils and service events are taking place this weekend.

Also, to honor the lives lost, the United States and State of Florida flags will be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Florida from sunrise to sunset Sunday.

Below are some of the events scheduled for Sunday:

All day - Broward County Public Schools leads heartfelt tributes, vigils and expressions of service and love with its partners, including HandsOn Broward, the Interfaith Council, the United Way of Broward County, the City of Parkland, the City of Coral Springs, and Children’s Services Council of Broward County. More info: browardschools.com/serviceandlove

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Counselors and life coaches from the Harmony Development Center will be available at Cypress Hammock Park for youth and families experiencing trauma, mental health and/or substance abuse problems.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Eagles’ Haven (5655 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs) will host a number of inspiring creativity activities and support services such as meditation, rock painting, bracelet making, culminating in a Healing Drum Circle. A candle lighting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. and a moment of silence and the release of 17 white doves will be at 2:21 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - City of Parkland Community Commemoration at Pine Trails Park (10555 Trails End, Parkland). Event will include a brief ceremony, on-site therapy dogs, and 17 display boards where the community can write messages. Immediately following the ceremony, a commemorative video will be played on the amphitheater stage and live-streamed on the city’s social media platforms. This year, in lieu of a service project, the City has partnered with Food For The Poor, a non-profit providing services to the poorest of the poor in Latin America and the Caribbean. Donations will only be accepted online at foodforthepoor.org/msdcommunity. Funds raised will honor the 17 lives lost by building 20 new homes for families living in desperate need in the community of Buenos Aires located in the municipality of Dulce Nombre, Copán, Honduras. More info: cityofparkland.org/MSD17; live streams at www.facebook.com/copfl, twitter.com/CityParklandFL or instagram.com/cityofparkland/.

5:30 p.m. - Margate Presents “A day of love and remembrance.” Vigil at Margate Sports Complex (1695 Banks Rd., Margate). Will release 17 lanterns at 6:17 p.m. following a short speaking engagement by city officials and guest speaker Hunter Pollack, a school safety activist whose younger sister, Meadow, was murdered at Stoneman Douglas. More info: facebook.com/events/2889870101302007.

6 p.m. - Pembroke Pines will hold a prayer vigil at the Charles F. Dodge City Center Plaza (601 City Center Way).