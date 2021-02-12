Teen who hacked Miami-Dade schools won’t go to jail

MIAMI – The teenager who confessed to hacking Miami-Dade schools’ online network at the beginning of the school year won’t face any jail time.

David Oliveros, 17, reached a deal in court Friday morning.

The start of online learning in Miami-Dade was full of issues this past fall when no one could access one of the online platforms.

Oliveros, 16 at the time, was arrested and confessed to what the school district called eight different distributed denial of service cyberattacks.

Since then, the teen has been with his parents, and on Friday he reached an agreement with a judge for a deal that would withhold adjudication and give him one year of probation, while also requiring him to enroll in a program for troubled youth.

The judge then set his final hearing for one month from Friday for his official sentencing.

Ad

“The department of probation will be reaching out to you and they’re going to be asking them questions about you,” Judge Yery Marrero of the 11th Judicial Circuit told Oliveros. “Make sure you tell them all the good things about you so I can read that and I know that about you when I sentence you at that time, OK?”

Oliveros’ attorney said the department of juvenile justice will be doing a report for the judge. And then on March 12, she will issue his final sentencing.