Broward restaurant makes top 10 of Yelp’s 100 Places to Eat in 2021

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – We all know South Florida has become a culinary destination over the past decade, but is it worthy of landing a top spot in Yelp’s annual list of Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021?

You bet it is.

Landing the sixth spot in Yelp’s annual list is none other than Coral Springs’ beloved Arun’s Indian Kitchen. With over 1,000 five-star reviews on Yelp and a strong, devoted fanbase, it’s no wonder the Indian restaurant made it to the coveted list. However, this isn’t the first time they make the list — this will be their fifth consecutive year.

According to the restaurant’s Yelp page, the popular Northern Indian spot for tikka masala and more was established in 2014, and they make it a point to say they aren’t a fancy restaurant. “Where you can find a hard-working team who have a taste for good food,” says the description written by its owner, Arun. “We are food lovers and enjoy serving our customers taste buds.”

Indeed, they truly seem to love what they do, which reflects in their delicious food.

From reviews ranging from “the best restaurant in South Florida,” to “I would venture to say that he makes some of the best biryani in South Florida,” we’re getting hungry just thinking about it.

Arun’s Indian Kitchen is located at 10278 W Sample Rd in Coral Springs. Visit indiankichen.com for restaurant hours and more information.

To see the complete list of this year’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021, click here.