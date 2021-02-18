Chilling video of Fort Lauderdale murder has led to tips for police

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police were back out in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Thursday, just one day after a chilling video was released of a fatal shooting in broad daylight. (Warning the video at the top of this page is graphic.)

Harry Garçon, 31, was shot in the back after exchanging words with a pair of guys on Valentine’s Day. He died from the gunshot wound.

Investigators say that after the video aired, a number of tips came in.

Garçon was visiting his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue at the time of the shooting. He initially confronted the two over a car burglary that happened just the day before.

It’s likely Garçon thought one of the individuals looked like the person seen on another video that shows someone rummaging through the vehicle.

“It appears as though the burglary was interrupted by other members of the community,” said Det. Ali Adamson of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Kara Heyward lives nearby and said: “He probably actually saw my kids. Because my kids are the ones that saw him go into the car, so it just scares me.”

While the hairstyle and build are similar, police are not yet sure if the car burglar is the same person who pulled the trigger on Garçon on Sunday afternoon, taking the life of the father of two who also owned the pickup truck in the video.

That same truck is now parked outside of a North Miami home where Garçon lived.

It appears no one has been at the property in a few days. But as Garcon’s relatives mourn privately, Fort Lauderdale detectives are making progress in the murder investigation — a crime that happened in front of the victim’s girlfriend.

“She was sitting in the car when it happened, so they didn’t care at all,” Heyward said.