Miami-Dade gets 1 of 4 new federal COVID-19 vaccine sites in Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The federal government is partnering with state and local leaders to open four new mass vaccination sites in Florida for vulnerable populations, including one at Miami Dade College’s north campus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Rep. Frederica Wilson both announced the news Friday morning ahead of a press briefing by the White House COVID-19 Response Team where the plan was formally introduced.

The four federally supported sites in Florida will open March 3 and operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

They are located at:

Miami Dade College-North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave. in Miami

TGT Poker & Racebook in Tampa, 755 E. Waters Ave. in Tampa

Valencia College-West Campus, 1800 S. Kirkman Road in Orlando

Gateway Town Center mall, 5200 Norwood Ave. in Jacksonville

Each of the four new sites is expected to administer 2,000 vaccines per day. “Additionally, each site will have two smaller, mobile satellite sites that will conduct 500 vaccinations per day in underserved areas. Through this hub and spoke model each group of one primary site and two satellite sites will offer 3,000 vaccinations per day,” DeSantis’ office said in a news release.

The state will use its existing preregistration system and “work with local community organizations to proactively schedule appointments,” the governor’s office said.

To preregister on the statewide system, residents eligible to be vaccinated can go to myvaccine.fl.gov or call the designated phone number for their county.

The White House said it selected the four sites “using a range of criteria, most central to those is the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index.”

Miami-Dade was highlighted as one of the areas in the state with a significantly underserved or marginalized population, the White House said. “The county population is principally composed of minority residents and it has the third-highest SVI score of all counties examined. Its expansive vulnerable population has the fifth-lowest percentage of population vaccinated.”

The White House noted that there’s an 18% poverty rate in Miami-Dade and that 86.6% of the population are minorities. Additionally, 10.1% of the population has a disability and 15.6% of the population is over 65. More than 20% of the population has a limited English proficiency, and one in 10 households does not have a vehicle, according to federal statistics.

“Miami-Dade County and District 24 in particular are home to a significant proportion of Miami’s frontline and other essential workers and it is critically important to do everything possible to protect their health considering their high level of exposure to the greater public,” Wilson said in a statement. “Keeping them healthy and safe helps keep us all safe. This is literally the shot in the arm that our county needs.”

Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega said the school is “very proud to be chosen as a committed partner in helping our community and the entire country reach normalcy during this global pandemic.”

Florida’s vaccines remain limited to state residents 65 and older, plus frontline healthcare workers.

Broward County Mayor Steve Geller sent a letter to DeSantis on Friday asking that eligibility expand in the state to people over 55, law enforcement officers and teachers.

“People over 55 have an increased risk of bad results from exposure to COVID, all first responders run the risk of contracting COVID while protecting us, and vaccinating teachers will help with a full return of children to our schools,” Geller said.

WATCH A REPLAY OF THE WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 RESPONSE TEAM NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW: