WATCH: South Florida woman, Angry Patriot Hippie on social media, arrested after threats to kill FBI

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A Boca Raton woman who went on a social media rant about shooting FBI agents is under arrest.

Suzanne Ellen Kaye, 59, posted a video on three social media channels where she’s seen swigging from a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey while spouting a vulgarity laced diatribe against the FBI.

Kaye goes under the name Angry Patriot Hippie, according to the reports.

Part of what she said, and what the FBI took note of, was that she would shoot any agent if they showed up at her home.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Jan. 16, 2021 the FBI received an online tip to the National Threat Operations Center that a woman, later identified as Kaye, claimed she was at The Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The FBI discovered that Kaye was using Facebook and two other social media online platforms, Instagram and TikTok.

Two FBI agents contacted Kay and told her they were interested in interviewing her about her travel to Washington, D.C. She denied being in the area, but said she was aware of individuals who did travel there.

She told agents that she was unable to drive and agreed to be interviewed by them at her home in Boca Raton.

In days following the telephone call from agents, Kaye uploaded a video, according to the FBI, captioned “(Expletive) the FBI!”

In the video, she announced that she received a telephone call from the FBI asking about her travels to Washington.

She then told her audience that she would not talk to the FBI without an attorney and that she would “exercise her second amendment right to shoot your (expletive a**) if you come here.” FBI agents said Kaye uploaded the video to Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The FBI also said that according to National Crime Information Center database checks, Kaye has a criminal history. In January 2010, she was arrested for domestic battery by Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. In February 2020, she was arrested for aggravated assault by Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office for possession of deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery, both charges were dropped and abandoned.

Kaye had her initial appearance this week before a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach, where law enforcement officers arrested her. A bond hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 24, 2021.