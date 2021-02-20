Federal agents search for more Haitian migrants who came ashore in Broward

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Federal agents said 13 Haitian migrants were in the custody of immigration authorities after they made it to Broward County on Friday in two boats. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents were searching for more.

The U.S. Coast Guard first estimated 20 to 30 migrants came ashore. Witnesses near Old Griffin Road and U.S. 1 in Dania Beach said they saw people quickly getting off a boat and running.

“I see a family ... running toward the back of the gas station,” Marlow Caraballo said.

There were other witnesses at a restaurant who saw two men before helicopters started flying over.

Witnesses said officers found one of them hiding in the dumpster, and the other sitting in the back trying to blend in.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents reported arresting a suspected smuggler who is a U.S. citizen.

