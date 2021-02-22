Family wants answers after mother and son shot dead in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The bond between Alexander Garrido and his mother Diana Ceballos was unbreakable.

The mother and son were together Wednesday around midnight when they were ambushed by a gunman near NE 118th Street and 13th Avenue in Miami-Dade County.

The injuries were fatal.

“My mom and him were so close. He had my mom’s personality. He was so sweet,” says Diana’s daughter and Alexander’s sister Valerie.

She is now planning both of their funerals.

“It was unexpected. We’re so in shock,” Valerie says. “I never would’ve thought my mom would pass this way, my brother would pass this way. That’s why I want to know who did it.”

She asked us not to show her face out of fear that the killer is still out there. She went to the police department Monday to check up on the case and to retrieve her loved ones’ personal belongings.

Ad

Valerie also has a younger brother who is deep in mourning.

“I’m trying to seem OK in front of my brother so that he knows he has me,” she says. “If I have a moment where I have to cry, I walk away. I don’t want him to see me like this.

Detectives have been in the neighborhood hunting for clues, but so far the leads have fallen short.

“We learned that the victim went to that location to meet a person who was inside of another vehicle. We believe that vehicle to be a Toyota SUV,” said Detective Michelle Mullen of the Miami-Dade police. “After the shooting, that vehicle left the scene.”

Says Valerie: “I know someone knows. I know there’s something out there to catch them all.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. Click here to access it.