Police identify man sought in connection with Miami Beach chase

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police confirmed Monday that they are searching for an 18-year-old man, identified as Isariel Delestre, and a male juvenile in connection with Sunday’s chase that sent outdoor diners running for cover.

A 15-year-old boy from Lee County who authorities said was behind the wheel of the stolen car at the end of the chase was arrested Sunday and appeared in juvenile court on Monday.

He has been ordered to remain held until at least his next hearing, which is scheduled for next month.

According to authorities, Delestre is wanted on charges of battery on an officer and false imprisonment.

Isariel Delestre, 18, is wanted in connection with a police chase in Miami Beach. (Miami Beach Police Department)

Police said they believe he was initially driving the stolen Cadillac before bailing out of the car in the 400 block of Washington Avenue, along with three female passengers.

The three passengers were apprehended, but it’s unclear whether they will face charges.

According to a police report, Delestre side-swiped an officer’s vehicle during the pursuit.

After the bailout, the 15-year-old took over driving, leading officers through Lummus Park and nearly striking an officer on a motorcycle before rear-ending a parked car and bailing out in the 600 block of Washington Avenue, authorities said.

Cellphone video sent to Local 10 News shows an elderly man darting back across the road after trying to cross the street.

Police said the teen was tackled to ground, but he continued to resist officers, so he was struck in the upper body and face and stunned with a Taser before being placed in handcuffs.

A Glock 19 with an extended magazine was recovered from the driver’s seat, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Delestre’s whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.